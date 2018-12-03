Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Govan, Georgetown beat Liberty 88-78

December 3, 2018 8:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman James Akinjo scored 19 points, Jessie Govan had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Georgetown beat Liberty 88-78 on Monday night

Georgetown made 53 percent of its shots, including 11 of 18 from 3-point range, against a Liberty team ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense at 56.1 points per game.

Freshman Mac McClung added 12 points for Georgetown (7-1), which closed out a three-game homestand to remain perfect at home. The Hoyas were 19 of 29 at the free-throw line compared to Liberty’s five attempts.

Darius McGhee made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Liberty (7-2), which was looking to go 8-1 for the first time since 1991. Scottie James added 18 points and Lovell Cabbil chipped in with 13 points. The Flames had their four-game winning streak snapped.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It was the first time Liberty played against a Big East team since last playing Georgetown in 2012.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress