Grand Canyon cruises past Mississippi Valley State 85-64

PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever scored 26 points and led Grand Canyon to an 85-64 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

Grand Canyon (7-5) has won 12 consecutive regular-season home games including six this season. Mississippi Valley State (2-12) has lost six straight games and is 0-10 on the road.

Oscar Frayer and Carlos Johnson added 16 points apiece for the Antelopes, who shot 52 percent (30 of 58) from the field. Frayer made five of Grand Canyon’s seven 3-pointers.

Dante Scott scored 12 points and Gregory Holloway added 11 to lead Mississippi Valley State. Jordan Evans and Michael Green chipped in 10 points each.

The Antelopes had a seven-point lead at halftime. The Delta Devils pulled to 38-31, but Lever scored 11 points during an 18-5 run and Grand Canyon led 56-36 with about 12 minutes left. Mississippi Valley State pulled to 65-50 but didn’t get closer.

