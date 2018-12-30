Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grandison has career-high 25 points in Holy Cross victory

December 30, 2018 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Grandison scored a career-high 25 points on four 3-pointers with nine rebounds and eight assists and Holy Cross beat Iona 78-71 on Sunday for its third straight win, all over Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams.

Austin Butler added 17 points and Caleb Green 14 for the Crusaders (9-4), who shot 54 percent in their final nonconference game and boosted their Patriot League-leading assist average (17.8) with 18.

Tajuan Agee scored 18 points with a career-high 12 rebounds and Rickey McGill added 16 points for the Gaels (2-9), who shot 49 percent but lost a seventh straight game in their first home contest since a Nov. 9 season opener.

Butler scored seven points in a 10-2 run late in the first half that led to a 40-33 lead at the break. The Gaels got within four in the second half, the final time with two minutes left. But Butler made a layup and Green sank three free throws while Iona went 0 for 4 to trail by nine with a half-minute left.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union