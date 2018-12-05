Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Greece frees 4 migrant charity workers pending trial

December 5, 2018 3:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have released from pre-trial detention four members of a charity working with migrants who had been arrested in August for allegedly helping migrant smuggling.

Among the four was Syrian refugee Sara Mardini, who gained international attention when she and her sister — both competitive swimmers — reached the Greek island of Lesbos in 2015 swimming for their lives after their inflatable boat from Turkey started taking on water.

She later returned to Lesbos to help other arriving migrants, working with the Emergency Response Center International charity.

Their lawyer, Haris Petsikas, said all four were released from prison Wednesday pending their trial after paying bail. He said that Mardini and Sean Binder of Germany are free to leave Greece but have no immediate plans to do so.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon