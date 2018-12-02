Grizzlies-76ers, Box

MEMPHIS (95)

Anderson 2-2 1-1 5, Jackson Jr. 5-10 6-6 17, Gasol 4-14 2-3 12, Conley 6-17 6-7 21, Temple 4-9 1-2 12, Casspi 0-2 0-0 0, Green 6-10 0-2 14, Rabb 0-0 0-0 0, Mack 1-5 0-0 2, M.Brooks 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 33-79 18-23 95.

PHILADELPHIA (103)

Butler 7-17 7-8 21, Muscala 2-4 2-2 8, Embiid 4-13 7-8 15, Simmons 8-10 3-8 19, Redick 9-17 3-3 24, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 1-4 1-1 4, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-74 23-30 103.

Memphis 25 19 24 27— 95 Philadelphia 26 28 24 25—103

3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-28 (Conley 3-6, Temple 3-6, Green 2-4, Gasol 2-5, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Casspi 0-1, Mack 0-2), Philadelphia 8-22 (Redick 3-6, Muscala 2-3, Korkmaz 2-3, Shamet 1-4, Embiid 0-2, Butler 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 35 (Casspi 8), Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 14). Assists_Memphis 19 (Conley, Anderson 5), Philadelphia 22 (Simmons 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 24, Philadelphia 20. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Casspi. A_20,334 (20,478).

