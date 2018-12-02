Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies-76ers, Box

December 2, 2018 8:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MEMPHIS (95)

Anderson 2-2 1-1 5, Jackson Jr. 5-10 6-6 17, Gasol 4-14 2-3 12, Conley 6-17 6-7 21, Temple 4-9 1-2 12, Casspi 0-2 0-0 0, Green 6-10 0-2 14, Rabb 0-0 0-0 0, Mack 1-5 0-0 2, M.Brooks 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 33-79 18-23 95.

PHILADELPHIA (103)

Butler 7-17 7-8 21, Muscala 2-4 2-2 8, Embiid 4-13 7-8 15, Simmons 8-10 3-8 19, Redick 9-17 3-3 24, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 1-4 1-1 4, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-74 23-30 103.

Memphis 25 19 24 27— 95
Philadelphia 26 28 24 25—103

3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-28 (Conley 3-6, Temple 3-6, Green 2-4, Gasol 2-5, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Casspi 0-1, Mack 0-2), Philadelphia 8-22 (Redick 3-6, Muscala 2-3, Korkmaz 2-3, Shamet 1-4, Embiid 0-2, Butler 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 35 (Casspi 8), Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 14). Assists_Memphis 19 (Conley, Anderson 5), Philadelphia 22 (Simmons 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 24, Philadelphia 20. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Casspi. A_20,334 (20,478).

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 Changing Behavior and Reducing Risk
12|11 CDM & Eggs
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress