Grizzlies-Kings, Box

MEMPHIS (99)

Anderson 5-7 0-0 10, Jackson Jr. 5-8 1-1 12, Gasol 3-12 4-4 12, Conley 8-18 0-0 23, Temple 6-9 2-2 17, Green 4-8 0-0 8, Mack 4-11 2-3 11, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, M.Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Selden 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 37-80 9-10 99.

SACRAMENTO (102)

Shumpert 3-7 3-4 11, Cauley-Stein 5-9 2-3 12, Koufos 2-7 0-0 4, Fox 4-11 4-6 14, Hield 9-24 4-5 28, Jackson 3-5 2-2 8, Bjelica 4-13 1-1 11, Ferrell 0-3 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 3-9 5-8 14. Totals 33-88 21-29 102.

Memphis 32 21 21 25— 99 Sacramento 24 16 25 37—102

3-Point Goals_Memphis 16-32 (Conley 7-11, Temple 3-5, Selden 2-3, Gasol 2-5, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Mack 1-3, M.Brooks 0-1, Green 0-1, Anderson 0-1), Sacramento 15-41 (Hield 6-13, Bogdanovic 3-7, Fox 2-3, Shumpert 2-6, Bjelica 2-9, Ferrell 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson Jr.. Rebounds_Memphis 44 (Green 9), Sacramento 42 (Cauley-Stein 13). Assists_Memphis 24 (Gasol, Conley 5), Sacramento 25 (Fox 8). Total Fouls_Memphis 25, Sacramento 15. Technicals_Bjelica. A_16,369 (17,608).

