Grizzlies-Lakers, Box

MEMPHIS (107)

Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 11-21 4-5 27, Gasol 7-16 1-3 17, Conley 7-13 0-0 17, Temple 5-7 0-0 14, Rabb 2-4 0-0 4, Green 4-6 2-2 12, Mack 0-4 0-0 0, Selden 4-9 2-4 12, D.Brooks 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 9-14 107.

L.A. LAKERS (99)

James 8-14 4-4 22, Kuzma 3-8 3-6 11, Zubac 8-12 3-4 19, Ball 2-10 0-0 4, Ingram 8-15 3-6 20, Wagner 0-2 0-0 0, Rondo 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 3-7 2-2 11, Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 37-75 15-22 99.

Memphis 26 24 22 35—107 L.A. Lakers 20 26 29 24— 99

3-Point Goals_Memphis 14-26 (Temple 4-6, Conley 3-6, Green 2-2, Selden 2-4, Gasol 2-4, Jackson Jr. 1-2, D.Brooks 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-30 (Hart 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, James 2-5, Kuzma 2-6, Ingram 1-3, Ball 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 43 (Jackson Jr., Gasol 9), L.A. Lakers 41 (James 14). Assists_Memphis 24 (Conley, Gasol 8), L.A. Lakers 27 (James 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 20, L.A. Lakers 16. A_18,997 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.