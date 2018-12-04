Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gudmundsson’s 24 & 10 lift Davidson over Winthrop 99-81

December 4, 2018 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — John Axel Gudmundsson had 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Kellan Grady added 20 points to lead Davidson to a 99-81 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 18 points for the Wildcats (8-1), who made 13 of 28 3-pointers and shot 51.5 percent overall. Gudmundsson was 8 of 14 from the field, making 4 of 7 from distance.

Davidson led 51-45 at the half but got separation with a 12-0 run early in the second half. The Wildcats hit all four of their shots, including two 3s, and both free throws while the Eagles (4-4) missed two shots and had two turnovers. Luke Frampton’s 3-pointer at the 13:01 mark gave Davidson a 70-52 lead.

Nych Smith had 25 points for Winthrop (4-4) and Kyle Zunic added 16. Micheal Anumba had a career-high seven assists but the Eagles had 16 turnovers the Wildcats turned into 31 points.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It was only the 10th meeting, and first in 10 years, between the two schools 40 miles apart. Davidson leads 6-4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon