Gudmundsson’s 24 & 10 lift Davidson over Winthrop 99-81

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — John Axel Gudmundsson had 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Kellan Grady added 20 points to lead Davidson to a 99-81 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 18 points for the Wildcats (8-1), who made 13 of 28 3-pointers and shot 51.5 percent overall. Gudmundsson was 8 of 14 from the field, making 4 of 7 from distance.

Davidson led 51-45 at the half but got separation with a 12-0 run early in the second half. The Wildcats hit all four of their shots, including two 3s, and both free throws while the Eagles (4-4) missed two shots and had two turnovers. Luke Frampton’s 3-pointer at the 13:01 mark gave Davidson a 70-52 lead.

Nych Smith had 25 points for Winthrop (4-4) and Kyle Zunic added 16. Micheal Anumba had a career-high seven assists but the Eagles had 16 turnovers the Wildcats turned into 31 points.

It was only the 10th meeting, and first in 10 years, between the two schools 40 miles apart. Davidson leads 6-4.

