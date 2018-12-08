Listen Live Sports

Guebert, South Dakota St women upset No. 21 Drake 80-71

December 8, 2018 5:43 pm
 
BROOKINS, S.D. (AP) — Madison Guebert scored 21 points and South Dakota State made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to upset No. 21 Drake 80-71 on Saturday.

The game ended at almost the exact same time as the SDSU football team won 27-17 in an FCS quarterfinal game at Kennesaw State.

The Jackrabbits (6-3), got off to a hot start and had a 14-point lead in the second quarter. The Bulldogs (8-2) cut the deficit to 62-58 after three quarters and three times got it within one in the fourth quarter.

Guebert hit a jumper in the paint and converted a turnover into a 3-pointer for a 71-65 lead with 2:52 to play. After two Drake free throws, Tylee Irwin answered with a 3-pointer to make it 74-67 at 1:49. That was enough as Drake was in the midst of 1-for-10 shooting.

Myah Selland added 16 points for SDSU.

Sara Rhine led Drake with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Sammie Bachrodt scored 18.

