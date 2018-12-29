Guerrero with 23 points, Samford rolls past VMI 96-68

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ruben Guerrero scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Samford rolled past VMI 96-68 in a Southern Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Guerrero was 8 of 11 from the field for the Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1). Kevion Nolan added 15 points and five assists and Josh Sharkey, Stefan Lakic and Logan Dye had 11 points apiece.

Samford shot 56.5 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for VMI and had a 46-28 rebounding advantage.

Brandon Austin opened the game with a 3-pointer and Guerrero added six points to an 11-2 start for the Bulldogs and they built to a 42-30 lead at the break.

Nolan sank back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 19-6 Samford surge to start the second half that made it 61-36 with 13:24 to play. A Dye layup stretched it to 77-47 with 9:57 left and the Bulldogs cruised from there.

Bubba Parham scored 24 points to lead the Keydets (6-8, 0-2).

