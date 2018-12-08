Listen Live Sports

Gustafson reaches milestone in No. 16 Iowa women’s victory

December 8, 2018 5:14 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 32 points, passing the 2,000 career mark along the way, and No. 16 Iowa pulled away from IUPUI 72-58 on Saturday.

Gustafson became the third Hawkeye in program history to reach 2,000 points with 2,022 and the seventh Big Ten player to score 2,000 points and collect 1,000 rebounds. Iowa’s career rebounding leader also added 10 more boards.

The game featured Gustafson and the Jaguars’ Macee Williams, both on the preseason Lisa Leslie Award watch list for the nation’s best center. Williams scored 19 points with eight rebounds but fouled out with 5:34 remaining and IUPUI trailing 57-52. From there, the Hawkeyes (7-2) outscored the Jaguars 15-6 with nine points from Gustafson.

IUPUI (6-3) led by two at the half after 15 points from Williams with Iowa taking a two-point edge entering the fourth quarter. Gustafson scored 23 points in the second half.

Hannah Stewart added 10 points for Iowa.

Holly Hoopingarner led IUPUI 20 points. The Jaguars committed 21 turnovers, seven in the fourth quarter.

