The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gymnastics federation creates $2M project to fight sex abuse

December 5, 2018
 
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The International Gymnastics Federation has approved a $2 million project to safeguard athletes after an American sex abuse scandal.

The sport’s governing body says the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation will have a help desk for athletes, judicial panels to prosecute and judge cases, and a compliance section to monitor good governance.

FIG acted in response to “abuse cases in the United States which so shocked the world of gymnastics.”

Hundreds of girls and women, including many Olympians, said they were molested by Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to sexual assault and possessing child pornography.

At a biennial congress, FIG member federations also incorporated the free-running sport of parkour as an official discipline.

Parkour organizers campaigned against FIG using the hashtag #WeAreNotGymnastics.

