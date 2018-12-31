Listen Live Sports

Harding, Chapman help Weber State beat Idaho 93-87

December 31, 2018 7:13 pm
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jerrick Harding made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute and finished with 24 points, Brekkott Chapman had a double-double, and Weber State held off Idaho for a 93-87 win Monday.

Chapman finished with a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Braxton had 18 points, on 5-of-6 shooting, and Cody John scored 11 for Weber State (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).

Israel Barnes scored all of his eight points during a 28-7 opening run and Weber State, which never trailed, took a 52-30 lead into the break. Michael Kozak’s layup put Weber State’s lead at 16 points with less than five minutes to go but Cameron Tyson’s 4-point play capped a 15-4 spurt that trimmed Idaho’s deficit to 86-79 with 1:21 to play. The Wildcats made all of their eight free-throw attempts from there to seal it.

Tyson, a freshman who tied his career best with six 3-pointers, scored 20 of his season-high 27 points in the second half for Idaho and Trevon Allen had 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting. The Vandals (3-10, 0-2) have lost six in a row.

