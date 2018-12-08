Listen Live Sports

Harris, Davenport lead Memphis past UAB 94-76

December 8, 2018 3:27 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 24 points, Kyvon Davenport added 21 and Memphis beat UAB 94-76 on Saturday.

Harris made 10 of 11 foul shots while Davenport shot 8 of 10 from the floor. Jeremiah Martin added 14 points for Memphis. The Tigers (5-4) now have won back-to-back contests following two-straight defeats. Memphis is 4-0 at home.

Harris and Alex Lomax each hit a pair of 3-pointers to start. UAB (6-3) went on a quick burst to tie it at 10-all, but Harris buried a 3 with 15:47 before halftime and Memphis never trailed again. Kareem Brewton Jr.’s jump shot with 11:37 before the break made it 24-13. The Tigers led 49-39 at halftime. Memphis finished 30-of-56 shooting (54 percent).

Lewis Sullivan led UAB with 14 points, Zack Bryant scored 13 and Jeremiah Bell, Will Butler and Jalen Perry each scored 10. The Blazers missed 11 of their 26 foul shots.

