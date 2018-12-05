Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hasenhuettl hired to manage Southampton in Premier League

December 5, 2018 7:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Struggling Premier League club Southampton has hired Ralph Hasenhuettl to succeed Mark Hughes as manager.

Southampton is third-to-last in the standings with only one win from 14 matches.

The 51-year-old Hasenhuettl has signed a contract until the end of the 2021 season.

The Australian achieved success coaching in Germany, leading Ingolstadt to Bundesliga promotion as second-division champion in 2015 and securing survival the following season.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hasenhuettl took over newly promoted Leipzig in 2016 and finished second in its debut Bundesliga season, ensuring Champions League qualification.

Faced with the added burden of European soccer, Hasenhuettl led the club to sixth place and a spot in this season’s Europa League, but he left in May after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon