Hawaii Pacific, TCU call off game after player’s death

December 28, 2018 3:40 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A matchup between Hawaii Pacific and TCU has been canceled following the death of a Hawaii Pacific player who collapsed during a game.

The basketball teams were scheduled to play Friday in Honolulu but chose to cancel the contest after 21-year-old Emil Isovic died at a hospital Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Sweden collapsed on the bench during a first-half timeout on Dec. 18 as the Sharks played Southern Nazarene. He was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

A statement from TCU says “it was not appropriate to play the game.”

TCU defeated Indiana State on Christmas Day to win the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The team was planning to play Hawaii Pacific before returning home.

