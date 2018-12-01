Listen Live Sports

Hawkins, Lathon lead UTEP to 77-47 win over NW State

December 1, 2018 11:38 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins and Jordan Lathon had 16 points apiece to lead UTEP to a 77-47 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night.

Hawkins was 4 of 8 from distance. Lathon grabbed nine rebounds with three assists and two steals. Efe Odigie added 14 points and Evan Gilyard chipped in 12 for UTEP (3-4).

UTEP, which led throughout, sprinted to an 11-3 lead and was up 37-20 at the half. The Miners pushed their advantage to 57-32 midway in the second half and coasted to the win.

The Miners shot 50 percent (27-54) from the floor while limiting Northwestern State to 16-of-46 shooting (35 percent). UTEP nailed 9 of 21 from beyond the arc with the Demons hitting just 3 of 17 attempts.

DeAndre Love had eight points to lead Northwestern State (2-6). Ishmael Lane added seven points as 11 Demons scored but no one posted double digits.

