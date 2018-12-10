Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Hawks C Miles Plumlee out at least a week with injured knee

December 10, 2018 8:28 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Miles Plumlee will be out for at least a week because of an injured left knee.

The team said in a release that Plumlee began experiencing pain before a practice last week. He underwent an MRI at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, which led to a non-surgical procedure on Monday.

Plumlee will be re-evaluated Dec. 18.

He has played sparingly for the Hawks, averaging 4.8 points in 16 games.

For more AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

