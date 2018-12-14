Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Celtics, Box

December 14, 2018 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (108)

Huerter 7-10 0-0 19, Collins 2-8 7-12 11, Dedmon 4-11 0-0 9, Young 2-11 5-6 9, Bazemore 5-11 1-1 13, Bembry 2-6 0-0 5, Len 4-7 4-6 13, Lin 2-6 2-3 8, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Dorsey 2-5 1-2 6, Hamilton 1-3 0-0 3, Carter 5-8 0-2 12. Totals 36-86 20-32 108.

BOSTON (129)

Tatum 8-14 4-5 22, Morris 7-12 0-0 20, Baynes 2-4 1-2 5, Irving 8-15 4-4 24, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, Ojeleye 1-4 2-2 4, Hayward 7-10 2-2 19, Brown 2-12 0-0 4, Theis 6-9 4-4 18, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Rozier 3-8 1-1 9, Wanamaker 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 18-20 129.

Atlanta 19 37 26 26—108
Boston 42 25 41 21—129

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 16-38 (Huerter 5-8, Carter 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Lin 2-4, Hamilton 1-1, Len 1-2, Dorsey 1-2, Bembry 1-3, Dedmon 1-5, Young 0-6), Boston 19-39 (Morris 6-8, Irving 4-5, Hayward 3-3, Theis 2-3, Rozier 2-5, Tatum 2-5, Baynes 0-1, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Smart 0-2, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Collins 14), Boston 47 (Theis, Rozier 7). Assists_Atlanta 27 (Bazemore 7), Boston 28 (Smart 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Boston 21. Technicals_Bazemore, Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. A_18,624 (18,624).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley