Hawks-Celtics, Box

ATLANTA (108)

Huerter 7-10 0-0 19, Collins 2-8 7-12 11, Dedmon 4-11 0-0 9, Young 2-11 5-6 9, Bazemore 5-11 1-1 13, Bembry 2-6 0-0 5, Len 4-7 4-6 13, Lin 2-6 2-3 8, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Dorsey 2-5 1-2 6, Hamilton 1-3 0-0 3, Carter 5-8 0-2 12. Totals 36-86 20-32 108.

BOSTON (129)

Tatum 8-14 4-5 22, Morris 7-12 0-0 20, Baynes 2-4 1-2 5, Irving 8-15 4-4 24, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, Ojeleye 1-4 2-2 4, Hayward 7-10 2-2 19, Brown 2-12 0-0 4, Theis 6-9 4-4 18, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Rozier 3-8 1-1 9, Wanamaker 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 18-20 129.

Atlanta 19 37 26 26—108 Boston 42 25 41 21—129

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 16-38 (Huerter 5-8, Carter 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Lin 2-4, Hamilton 1-1, Len 1-2, Dorsey 1-2, Bembry 1-3, Dedmon 1-5, Young 0-6), Boston 19-39 (Morris 6-8, Irving 4-5, Hayward 3-3, Theis 2-3, Rozier 2-5, Tatum 2-5, Baynes 0-1, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Smart 0-2, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Collins 14), Boston 47 (Theis, Rozier 7). Assists_Atlanta 27 (Bazemore 7), Boston 28 (Smart 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Boston 21. Technicals_Bazemore, Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. A_18,624 (18,624).

