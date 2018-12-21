Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Knicks, Box

December 21, 2018 10:05 pm
 
ATLANTA (114)

Collins 7-15 3-4 17, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Dedmon 3-6 2-2 9, Young 5-9 5-7 15, Bazemore 7-16 5-7 22, Bembry 5-8 0-0 12, Len 5-13 0-0 12, Lin 5-8 1-2 11, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 43-91 18-24 114.

NEW YORK (107)

Knox 8-17 5-6 24, Vonleh 5-13 1-2 11, Kanter 5-9 0-0 10, Mudiay 12-20 5-7 32, Hardaway Jr. 4-10 6-9 15, Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Kornet 3-4 0-0 7, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Dotson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 41-84 17-24 107.

Atlanta 28 32 27 27—114
New York 39 30 20 18—107

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-29 (Bazemore 3-6, Len 2-2, Bembry 2-4, Huerter 2-6, Dedmon 1-3, Lin 0-2, Carter 0-3, Collins 0-3), New York 8-27 (Mudiay 3-7, Knox 3-7, Kornet 1-2, Hardaway Jr. 1-6, Lee 0-1, Dotson 0-1, Vonleh 0-3). Fouled Out_Dedmon. Rebounds_Atlanta 54 (Collins 16), New York 35 (Vonleh 10). Assists_Atlanta 29 (Young 10), New York 20 (Hardaway Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, New York 22. Technicals_Young, Bazemore. A_19,080 (19,812).

