The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hawks-Mavericks, Box

December 12, 2018 11:06 pm
 
ATLANTA (107)

Huerter 6-11 3-4 19, Collins 10-22 0-1 20, Dedmon 3-7 2-2 9, Young 11-20 0-0 24, Bazemore 8-14 3-5 22, Bembry 0-4 0-0 0, Len 2-3 0-0 4, Dorsey 1-5 2-2 4, Carter 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 10-14 107.

DALLAS (114)

Matthews 1-5 2-2 4, Barnes 8-16 4-4 25, Jordan 4-7 3-4 11, Doncic 5-14 12-15 24, Brunson 1-3 3-4 5, Finney-Smith 4-7 2-4 11, Kleber 3-6 0-0 7, Powell 2-4 1-3 5, Harris 0-2 4-6 4, Barea 7-11 1-1 18. Totals 35-75 32-43 114.

Atlanta 26 26 26 29—107
Dallas 28 23 30 33—114

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-33 (Huerter 4-6, Bazemore 3-5, Young 2-6, Dedmon 1-3, Carter 1-4, Len 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Dorsey 0-2, Bembry 0-2, Collins 0-3), Dallas 12-34 (Barnes 5-8, Barea 3-5, Doncic 2-6, Kleber 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Powell 0-1, Harris 0-2, Brunson 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Collins 17), Dallas 36 (Jordan 11). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Young 10), Dallas 22 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 30, Dallas 16. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Young, Anderson, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle 2, Jordan, Doncic. A_19,643 (19,200).

