Hawks-Pistons, Box

December 23, 2018 6:40 pm
 
ATLANTA (98)

Huerter 4-10 0-0 8, Dedmon 4-6 2-4 11, Len 7-18 1-2 15, Young 4-14 4-6 12, Bazemore 4-13 4-4 13, Bembry 2-5 0-0 4, Poythress 0-1 0-0 0, Lin 2-7 6-6 10, Carter 7-14 1-1 18, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 36-91 20-25 98.

DETROIT (95)

Kennard 1-3 0-0 2, Griffin 4-14 6-9 15, Drummond 6-12 1-6 13, Jackson 5-12 4-5 16, Bullock 2-6 2-2 8, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Pachulia 3-4 1-2 7, Galloway 6-12 3-3 18, Calderon 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 34-83 17-27 95.

Atlanta 28 29 22 19—98
Detroit 21 22 23 29—95

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-23 (Carter 3-9, Anderson 1-1, Dedmon 1-2, Bazemore 1-3, Len 0-1, Lin 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Huerter 0-2, Young 0-3), Detroit 10-29 (Galloway 3-5, Brown 2-2, Jackson 2-5, Bullock 2-5, Griffin 1-7, Calderon 0-1, Kennard 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Jackson, Dedmon. Rebounds_Atlanta 54 (Len 17), Detroit 41 (Drummond 15). Assists_Atlanta 24 (Young 6), Detroit 21 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, Detroit 25. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_16,532 (20,491).

