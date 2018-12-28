Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Timberwolves, Box

December 28, 2018 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (123)

Huerter 4-10 0-0 10, Collins 9-15 3-5 21, Dedmon 6-12 3-4 19, Young 7-11 1-1 14, Bazemore 9-19 2-4 23, Bembry 3-8 0-0 6, Poythress 4-8 3-4 12, Lin 2-8 1-2 7, Carter 3-6 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 47-100 13-20 123.

MINNESOTA (120)

Covington 10-20 3-5 28, Gibson 2-3 0-0 4, Towns 10-17 10-15 31, Rose 10-24 2-3 25, Wiggins 5-14 5-12 16, Saric 3-11 0-1 7, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 4-6 0-0 8, Okogie 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-98 21-38 120.

Atlanta 42 29 18 23 11—123
Minnesota 27 32 30 23 8—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 16-35 (Dedmon 4-6, Carter 3-6, Bazemore 3-7, Lin 2-2, Huerter 2-7, Young 1-1, Poythress 1-2, Bembry 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Collins 0-2), Minnesota 11-32 (Covington 5-13, Rose 3-5, Wiggins 1-3, Towns 1-4, Saric 1-5, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-1). Fouled Out_Covington, Bazemore. Rebounds_Atlanta 58 (Dedmon 13), Minnesota 47 (Towns 19). Assists_Atlanta 32 (Young 11), Minnesota 28 (Rose 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 33, Minnesota 26. A_18,978 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union