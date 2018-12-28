Hawks-Timberwolves, Box

ATLANTA (123)

Huerter 4-10 0-0 10, Collins 9-15 3-5 21, Dedmon 6-12 3-4 19, Young 7-11 1-1 14, Bazemore 9-19 2-4 23, Bembry 3-8 0-0 6, Poythress 4-8 3-4 12, Lin 2-8 1-2 7, Carter 3-6 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 47-100 13-20 123.

MINNESOTA (120)

Covington 10-20 3-5 28, Gibson 2-3 0-0 4, Towns 10-17 10-15 31, Rose 10-24 2-3 25, Wiggins 5-14 5-12 16, Saric 3-11 0-1 7, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 4-6 0-0 8, Okogie 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-98 21-38 120.

Atlanta 42 29 18 23 11—123 Minnesota 27 32 30 23 8—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 16-35 (Dedmon 4-6, Carter 3-6, Bazemore 3-7, Lin 2-2, Huerter 2-7, Young 1-1, Poythress 1-2, Bembry 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Collins 0-2), Minnesota 11-32 (Covington 5-13, Rose 3-5, Wiggins 1-3, Towns 1-4, Saric 1-5, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-1). Fouled Out_Covington, Bazemore. Rebounds_Atlanta 58 (Dedmon 13), Minnesota 47 (Towns 19). Assists_Atlanta 32 (Young 11), Minnesota 28 (Rose 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 33, Minnesota 26. A_18,978 (19,356).

