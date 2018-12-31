Listen Live Sports

Healy hits go-ahead 3, Albany holds off Niagara 79-74

December 31, 2018 6:37 pm
 
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Healy scored 20 points, making six 3-pointers including a go-ahead trey, and Albany finished on a 7-1 run over the final minute to hold off Niagara 79-74 on Monday.

Ahmad Clark added 17 points with a career-high 10 assists, Adam Lulka scored 13 and Devonte Campbell 12 for Albany (5-10).

Niagara had trailed by as many as 18 until freshmen Raheem Solomon and Marcus Hammond scored five straight points with 5:06 remaining, grabbing Niagara’s first lead, 69-66. Hammond led the Purple Aces with 16 points, Solomon adding 15.

Albany called time, but Solomon pushed the Niagara lead to 71-66 before the Great Danes rallied. Lulka and Campbell scored on layups, cutting the gap to 73-72 with 2:24 remaining. That set up Healy’s go-ahead 3-pointer — on Clark’s tenth assist — with 1:04 remaining.

James Towns had 14 points and Marvin Prochet scored 13 for Niagara (7-6).

