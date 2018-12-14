Heat-Grizzlies, Box

MIAMI (100)

McGruder 2-7 3-3 8, J.Johnson 5-9 0-0 12, Whiteside 3-6 0-0 6, Winslow 1-8 1-2 4, Richardson 7-17 2-3 18, Jones Jr. 6-10 0-0 13, Olynyk 5-9 4-5 18, Adebayo 2-2 0-0 4, Ellington 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 5-12 3-5 17. Totals 36-82 13-18 100.

MEMPHIS (97)

Anderson 2-3 4-4 8, Jackson Jr. 6-9 3-5 15, Gasol 6-16 1-2 14, Conley 7-15 6-6 22, Temple 5-9 2-3 15, Casspi 0-2 0-0 0, Green 3-9 0-0 7, Noah 2-3 1-2 5, Mack 2-7 2-3 7, Selden 0-4 0-0 0, M.Brooks 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 35-83 19-25 97.

Miami 29 22 20 29—100 Memphis 28 21 24 24— 97

3-Point Goals_Miami 15-39 (Olynyk 4-7, T.Johnson 4-7, J.Johnson 2-5, Richardson 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-1, Winslow 1-5, McGruder 1-5, Ellington 0-1, Whiteside 0-1), Memphis 8-29 (Temple 3-7, Conley 2-4, Mack 1-3, Green 1-3, Gasol 1-5, Selden 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-2, M.Brooks 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 50 (Adebayo 9), Memphis 34 (Gasol 7). Assists_Miami 30 (Richardson 7), Memphis 21 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Miami 20, Memphis 18. Technicals_Richardson, Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff, Green, Gasol. A_16,313 (18,119).

