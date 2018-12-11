Heat-Lakers, Box

MIAMI (105)

McGruder 4-8 0-0 10, J.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Adebayo 6-11 0-2 12, Dragic 3-9 0-0 7, Richardson 3-10 2-2 10, Winslow 11-20 0-0 28, Jones Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Olynyk 6-10 3-3 15, Wade 6-19 3-4 15. Totals 42-94 10-13 105.

L.A. LAKERS (108)

James 10-19 4-8 28, Kuzma 14-22 2-2 33, McGee 1-7 2-4 4, Ball 4-11 1-2 10, Hart 3-9 1-2 9, Mykhailiuk 1-4 0-0 3, Chandler 2-3 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 0-0 11, Stephenson 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 41-90 12-20 108.

Miami 23 35 25 22—105 L.A. Lakers 27 28 29 24—108

3-Point Goals_Miami 11-34 (Winslow 6-10, McGruder 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Dragic 1-4, J.Johnson 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Wade 0-7), L.A. Lakers 14-32 (James 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 3-7, Kuzma 3-7, Hart 2-5, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Ball 1-3, Stephenson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 50 (Jones Jr. 14), L.A. Lakers 46 (James 9). Assists_Miami 29 (Wade 10), L.A. Lakers 24 (James 12). Total Fouls_Miami 19, L.A. Lakers 10. A_18,997 (18,997).

