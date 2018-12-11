Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heat-Lakers, Box

December 11, 2018 12:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       
MIAMI (105)

McGruder 4-8 0-0 10, J.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Adebayo 6-11 0-2 12, Dragic 3-9 0-0 7, Richardson 3-10 2-2 10, Winslow 11-20 0-0 28, Jones Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Olynyk 6-10 3-3 15, Wade 6-19 3-4 15. Totals 42-94 10-13 105.

L.A. LAKERS (108)

James 10-19 4-8 28, Kuzma 14-22 2-2 33, McGee 1-7 2-4 4, Ball 4-11 1-2 10, Hart 3-9 1-2 9, Mykhailiuk 1-4 0-0 3, Chandler 2-3 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 0-0 11, Stephenson 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 41-90 12-20 108.

Miami 23 35 25 22—105
L.A. Lakers 27 28 29 24—108

3-Point Goals_Miami 11-34 (Winslow 6-10, McGruder 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Dragic 1-4, J.Johnson 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Wade 0-7), L.A. Lakers 14-32 (James 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 3-7, Kuzma 3-7, Hart 2-5, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Ball 1-3, Stephenson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 50 (Jones Jr. 14), L.A. Lakers 46 (James 9). Assists_Miami 29 (Wade 10), L.A. Lakers 24 (James 12). Total Fouls_Miami 19, L.A. Lakers 10. A_18,997 (18,997).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached