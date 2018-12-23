Heat-Magic, Box

MIAMI (115)

T.Johnson 9-15 1-1 25, J.Johnson 4-4 0-0 9, Whiteside 7-13 0-2 14, Winslow 9-12 1-2 22, Richardson 4-14 5-5 15, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 2-5 1-2 6, Olynyk 3-4 3-4 11, Adebayo 1-6 1-2 3, Wade 4-12 1-1 10, Ellington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 13-19 115.

ORLANDO (91)

Isaac 2-7 4-4 8, Gordon 4-7 4-4 14, Vucevic 3-12 2-5 8, Augustin 3-5 0-0 7, Fournier 5-11 4-6 17, Iwundu 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 3-6 7, Briscoe 1-1 0-0 2, Ross 2-9 1-2 7, Grant 2-5 3-3 8, Simmons 5-6 0-0 11. Totals 29-70 23-32 91.

Miami 28 25 37 25—115 Orlando 17 27 27 20— 91

3-Point Goals_Miami 16-31 (T.Johnson 6-9, Winslow 3-4, Olynyk 2-2, Richardson 2-8, J.Johnson 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-2, Wade 1-4, Adebayo 0-1), Orlando 10-28 (Fournier 3-7, Gordon 2-4, Ross 2-6, Simmons 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Grant 1-3, Martin 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Isaac 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 39 (Richardson 10), Orlando 40 (Isaac, Vucevic 7). Assists_Miami 27 (Winslow, Adebayo, J.Johnson 5), Orlando 15 (Fournier, Gordon 4). Total Fouls_Miami 26, Orlando 19. Technicals_Whiteside. A_18,846 (18,846).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.