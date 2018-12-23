Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heat-Magic, Box

December 23, 2018 8:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MIAMI (115)

T.Johnson 9-15 1-1 25, J.Johnson 4-4 0-0 9, Whiteside 7-13 0-2 14, Winslow 9-12 1-2 22, Richardson 4-14 5-5 15, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 2-5 1-2 6, Olynyk 3-4 3-4 11, Adebayo 1-6 1-2 3, Wade 4-12 1-1 10, Ellington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 13-19 115.

ORLANDO (91)

Isaac 2-7 4-4 8, Gordon 4-7 4-4 14, Vucevic 3-12 2-5 8, Augustin 3-5 0-0 7, Fournier 5-11 4-6 17, Iwundu 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 3-6 7, Briscoe 1-1 0-0 2, Ross 2-9 1-2 7, Grant 2-5 3-3 8, Simmons 5-6 0-0 11. Totals 29-70 23-32 91.

Miami 28 25 37 25—115
Orlando 17 27 27 20— 91

3-Point Goals_Miami 16-31 (T.Johnson 6-9, Winslow 3-4, Olynyk 2-2, Richardson 2-8, J.Johnson 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-2, Wade 1-4, Adebayo 0-1), Orlando 10-28 (Fournier 3-7, Gordon 2-4, Ross 2-6, Simmons 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Grant 1-3, Martin 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Isaac 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 39 (Richardson 10), Orlando 40 (Isaac, Vucevic 7). Assists_Miami 27 (Winslow, Adebayo, J.Johnson 5), Orlando 15 (Fournier, Gordon 4). Total Fouls_Miami 26, Orlando 19. Technicals_Whiteside. A_18,846 (18,846).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act