Heisman Expanded Voting

Voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 517 278 60 2,167 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama 299 431 112 1,871 Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State 46 111 423 783 Will Grier, West Virginia 4 17 80 126 Gardner Minshew, Washington State 6 15 74 122 McKenzie Milton, Central Florida 4 4 19 39 Travis Etienne, Clemson 0 6 17 29 Quinnen Williams, Alabama 1 4 16 27 Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin 1 2 19 26 Darrell Henderson, Memphis 017 3 15 21

