Heisman Expanded Voting

December 8, 2018 9:41 pm
 
Voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 517 278 60 2,167
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama 299 431 112 1,871
Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State 46 111 423 783
Will Grier, West Virginia 4 17 80 126
Gardner Minshew, Washington State 6 15 74 122
McKenzie Milton, Central Florida 4 4 19 39
Travis Etienne, Clemson 0 6 17 29
Quinnen Williams, Alabama 1 4 16 27
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin 1 2 19 26
Darrell Henderson, Memphis 017 3 15 21

