Heisman Expanded Voting

Voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
|517
|278
|60
|2,167
|Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
|299
|431
|112
|1,871
|Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
|46
|111
|423
|783
|Will Grier, West Virginia
|4
|17
|80
|126
|Gardner Minshew, Washington State
|6
|15
|74
|122
|McKenzie Milton, Central Florida
|4
|4
|19
|39
|Travis Etienne, Clemson
|0
|6
|17
|29
|Quinnen Williams, Alabama
|1
|4
|16
|27
|Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
|1
|2
|19
|26
|Darrell Henderson, Memphis
|017
|3
|15
|21
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.