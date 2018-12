By The Associated Press

Finalist voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 517 278 60 2,167 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama 299 431 112 1,871 Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State 46 111 423 783

