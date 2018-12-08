Heisman Regional Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top three finalists in balloting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, 327.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 274.

3. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, 125.

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Murray, 360.

2. Tagovailoa, 309.

3. Haskins, 120.

SOUTH

1. Tagovailoa, 375.

2. Murray, 356.

3. Haskins, 114.

SOUTHWEST

1. Murray, 415

2. Tagovailoa, 323.

3. Haskins, 119.

MIDWEST

1. Murray, 339

2. Tagovailoa, 291.

3. Haskins, 202.

FAR WEST

1. Murray, 370

2. Tagovailoa, 299.

3. Haskins, 103.

