Henn scores 15, California Baptist beats Cal Tech 87-4489

December 9, 2018 1:23 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Mike Henn hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and Milan Acquaah scored 13 to help California Baptist beat D-III Cal Tech 87-48 on Saturday night.

Ty Rowell added 12 points for California Baptist. It was the first game between the teams since the 1989-90 season but the 17th overall — all wins for the Lancers (5-4).

Acquaah hit a jumper to make it 4-3 and CBU led the rest of the way. Acquaah hit a 3-pointer to make it 35-19 at halftime and the Beavers went scoreless over the final six-plus minutes.

Gokul Srinivasaragavan led Cal Tech with 13 points and Spencer Schneider scored 12. The Beavers made just 16 of 54 (29.6 percent) from the field and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line.

CBU hit 24 of 25 free throws.

