Herrmann, Athletics agree to $1 million, 1-year contract

December 11, 2018 9:00 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and catcher Chris Herrmann have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract.

General manager David Forst had put getting a catcher among his top to-do items, and the A’s found one Tuesday at the winter meetings.

The 31-year-old Herrmann played 36 games for Seattle last season, batting .237 with two homers and seven RBIs. He had a $1.3 million salary.

Houston claimed him off waivers from the Mariners last month, then failed to offer a 2019 contract and allowed him to become a free agent.

A lefty hitter, he can make an additional $100,000 in performance bonuses: $25,000 each for 200, 250, 300 and 350 plate appearances.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

