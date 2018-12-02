Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

December 2, 2018 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 7 0 0 14 31 15 12 1 0
Northeastern 5 1 1 11 28 17 9 3 1
Providence 5 2 1 11 34 17 8 4 3
Boston College 4 1 2 10 18 9 4 6 2
Boston U. 4 4 2 10 20 28 4 7 2
Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 5 7 2
UMass Lowell 3 3 1 7 19 17 7 6 1
New Hampshire 1 4 3 5 14 22 2 7 5
UConn 2 7 1 5 21 34 5 9 1
Merrimack 2 6 0 4 19 37 4 10 1
Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 4 7 1

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 9, Merrimack 1

New Hampshire 1, Providence 1

UMass 7, UConn 4

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Maine 2, Vermont 1, OT

Boston College 4, Boston U. 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Vermont 3

Boston U. 0, Boston College 0

Providence 3, New Hampshire 1

Thursday’s Game

Boston College at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7

UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Vermont at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at USA National Development, 7 p.m., exhibition

Vermont at Colorado College, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize