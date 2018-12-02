Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|7
|0
|0
|14
|31
|15
|12
|1
|0
|Northeastern
|5
|1
|1
|11
|28
|17
|9
|3
|1
|Providence
|5
|2
|1
|11
|34
|17
|8
|4
|3
|Boston College
|4
|1
|2
|10
|18
|9
|4
|6
|2
|Boston U.
|4
|4
|2
|10
|20
|28
|4
|7
|2
|Maine
|3
|3
|2
|8
|18
|19
|5
|7
|2
|UMass Lowell
|3
|3
|1
|7
|19
|17
|7
|6
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|3
|5
|14
|22
|2
|7
|5
|UConn
|2
|7
|1
|5
|21
|34
|5
|9
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|6
|0
|4
|19
|37
|4
|10
|1
|Vermont
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|18
|4
|7
|1
Northeastern 9, Merrimack 1
New Hampshire 1, Providence 1
UMass 7, UConn 4
Maine 2, Vermont 1, OT
Boston College 4, Boston U. 1
Maine 3, Vermont 3
Boston U. 0, Boston College 0
Providence 3, New Hampshire 1
Boston College at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at USA National Development, 7 p.m., exhibition
Vermont at Colorado College, 8 p.m.
