Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 7 0 0 14 31 15 13 2 0 Boston College 6 1 2 14 25 11 6 6 2 Northeastern 6 1 1 13 35 19 10 3 1 Providence 6 2 1 13 40 17 9 4 3 Boston U. 5 5 2 12 28 35 5 8 2 UMass Lowell 4 4 1 9 26 25 8 7 1 Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 5 7 2 New Hampshire 1 4 3 5 14 22 4 7 5 UConn 2 9 1 5 23 41 5 11 1 Merrimack 2 8 0 4 21 50 4 12 1 Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 5 8 1

Thursday’s Game

Boston College 4, UConn 0

Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, UConn 2

Providence 6, Merrimack 0

New Hampshire 3, Dartmouth 2

Quinnipiac 4, UMass 0

UMass-Lowell 5, Boston U. 3

Colorado College 5, Vermont 2

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 7, Merrimack 2

New Hampshire 4, Dartmouth 0

UMass 3, Quinnipiac 1

Boston U. 5, UMass-Lowell 2

Vermont 2, Colorado College 1

USA Under-18 6, Maine 4, exhibition

Tuesday’s Game

Yale at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14

Dartmouth at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

RPI vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Denver at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Ala.-Hunstville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Providence vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Denver at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Bentley at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Providence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

