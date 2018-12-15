Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hockey East Glance

December 15, 2018 12:49 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 7 0 0 14 31 15 14 2 0
Boston College 6 1 2 14 25 11 6 6 2
Northeastern 6 1 1 13 35 19 10 3 1
Providence 6 2 1 13 40 17 9 4 3
Boston U. 5 5 2 12 28 35 6 8 2
UMass Lowell 4 4 1 9 26 25 8 7 1
Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 5 7 2
New Hampshire 1 4 3 5 14 22 4 7 5
UConn 2 9 1 5 23 41 5 11 1
Merrimack 2 8 0 4 21 50 4 12 1
Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 5 8 1

___

Friday’s Game

Boston U. 4, Dartmouth 1

Friday, Dec. 28

RPI vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Denver at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Ala.-Hunstville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Providence vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Denver at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Bentley at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Providence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

