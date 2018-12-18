Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

December 18, 2018 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 7 0 0 14 31 15 14 2 0
Boston College 6 1 2 14 25 11 6 6 2
Northeastern 6 1 1 13 35 19 10 3 1
Providence 6 2 1 13 40 17 9 4 3
Boston U. 5 5 2 12 28 35 6 8 2
UMass Lowell 4 4 1 9 26 25 8 7 1
Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 5 7 2
New Hampshire 1 4 3 5 14 22 4 7 5
UConn 2 9 1 5 23 41 5 11 1
Merrimack 2 8 0 4 21 50 4 12 1
Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 5 8 1

___

Friday, Dec. 28

RPI vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Denver at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Ala.-Hunstville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Providence vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Denver at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Bentley at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Providence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth