Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|7
|0
|0
|14
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|Boston College
|6
|1
|2
|14
|25
|11
|6
|6
|2
|Northeastern
|6
|1
|1
|13
|35
|19
|10
|3
|1
|Providence
|6
|2
|1
|13
|40
|17
|9
|4
|3
|Boston U.
|5
|5
|2
|12
|28
|35
|6
|8
|2
|UMass Lowell
|4
|4
|1
|9
|26
|25
|8
|7
|1
|Maine
|3
|3
|2
|8
|18
|19
|5
|7
|2
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|3
|5
|14
|22
|4
|7
|5
|UConn
|2
|9
|1
|5
|23
|41
|5
|11
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|8
|0
|4
|21
|50
|4
|12
|1
|Vermont
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|18
|5
|8
|1
___
RPI vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
Denver at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Ala.-Hunstville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Providence vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Denver at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Bentley at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.
Providence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.