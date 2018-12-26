Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 7 0 0 14 31 15 14 2 0 Boston College 6 1 2 14 25 11 6 6 2 Northeastern 6 1 1 13 35 19 10 3 1 Providence 6 2 1 13 40 17 9 4 3 Boston U. 5 5 2 12 28 35 6 8 2 UMass Lowell 4 4 1 9 26 25 8 7 1 Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 5 7 2 New Hampshire 1 4 3 5 14 22 4 7 5 UConn 2 9 1 5 23 41 5 11 1 Merrimack 2 8 0 4 21 50 4 12 1 Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 5 8 1

___

Friday’s Games

RPI vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Denver at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Ala.-Hunstville at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Providence vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Denver at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bentley at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Providence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

UConn at Yale, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Colorado College at Maine, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. UConn at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Boston College at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

UMass at American International, 2:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. St. Lawrence or Air Force at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

Boston College at Arizona St., 9:35 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Clarkson at Vermont, 4:05 p.m.

