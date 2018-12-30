Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Hockey East Glance

December 30, 2018 10:20 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 7 0 0 14 31 15 14 2 0
Boston College 6 1 2 14 25 11 6 6 2
Northeastern 6 1 1 13 35 19 12 3 1
Providence 6 2 1 13 40 17 11 4 3
Boston U. 5 5 2 12 28 35 6 8 2
UMass Lowell 4 4 1 9 26 25 8 8 1
Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 5 9 2
New Hampshire 1 4 3 5 14 22 5 7 5
UConn 2 9 1 5 23 41 5 11 1
Merrimack 2 8 0 4 21 50 4 13 1
Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 7 8 1

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 3, RPI 2, OT

Denver 3, Merrimack 1

Princeton 1, Maine 0

Vermont 4, Ala.-Hunstville 1

Saturday’s Games

Providence 3, Brown 1

Northeastern 2, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Princeton 7, Maine 3

Denver 4, UMass-Lowell 1

Vermont 4, RPI 2

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 4, Bentley 3

Providence 5, Dartmouth 3

Monday’s Games

Colorado College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

UConn at Yale, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Colorado College at Maine, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. UConn at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Boston College at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

UMass at American International, 2:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. St. Lawrence or Air Force at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

Boston College at Arizona St., 9:35 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Clarkson at Vermont, 4:05 p.m.

