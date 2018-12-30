Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|7
|0
|0
|14
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|Boston College
|6
|1
|2
|14
|25
|11
|6
|6
|2
|Northeastern
|6
|1
|1
|13
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|Providence
|6
|2
|1
|13
|40
|17
|11
|4
|3
|Boston U.
|5
|5
|2
|12
|28
|35
|6
|8
|2
|UMass Lowell
|4
|4
|1
|9
|26
|25
|8
|8
|1
|Maine
|3
|3
|2
|8
|18
|19
|5
|9
|2
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|3
|5
|14
|22
|5
|7
|5
|UConn
|2
|9
|1
|5
|23
|41
|5
|11
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|8
|0
|4
|21
|50
|4
|13
|1
|Vermont
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|18
|7
|8
|1
___
Northeastern 3, RPI 2, OT
Denver 3, Merrimack 1
Princeton 1, Maine 0
Vermont 4, Ala.-Hunstville 1
Providence 3, Brown 1
Northeastern 2, Ala.-Huntsville 0
Princeton 7, Maine 3
Denver 4, UMass-Lowell 1
Vermont 4, RPI 2
New Hampshire 4, Bentley 3
Providence 5, Dartmouth 3
Colorado College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
UConn at Yale, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado College at Maine, 6 p.m.
UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. UConn at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Boston College at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
UMass at American International, 2:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.
Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. St. Lawrence or Air Force at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.
Boston College at Arizona St., 9:35 p.m.
Clarkson at Vermont, 4:05 p.m.
