Hof scores 20, No. 24 Miami women top Md-Eastern Shore 71-53

December 16, 2018 3:03 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Emese Hof scored 20 points, Beatrice Mompremier picked up her seventh double-double of the season and No. 24 Miami defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 71-53 on Sunday.

Mompremier had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-2), who never trailed after scoring the first seven points of the game and raced to a 15-2 lead. Mykea Gray added 12 points.

Miami built a 19-point lead in the second quarter and was up 37-23 at halftime. The Eagles quickly cut the deficit to 10 starting the third quarter but Mompremier scored six straight points and the Hurricanes pushed the lead back to 24 in the fourth quarter.

Keyera Eaton had 15 points and Ciani Byrom 14 for UMES (2-8), which shot just 29 percent in losing to an ACC team for the third-straight game. Blairesha Gills-Miles had 12 rebounds.

