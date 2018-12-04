Listen Live Sports

Hogan helps Jacksonville to 94-88 win over Presbyterian

December 4, 2018 9:26 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jace Hogan completed a 3-point play and followed with two free throws in the final minutes to give Jacksonville a late lead and the Dolphins held on to beat Presbyterian 94-88 on Tuesday night.

Hogan finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, making 12 of 15 from the free-throw line. Jalyn Hinton was 8 of 11 from the floor for 18 points and JD Notae came off the bench to score 17 points as Jacksonville (5-5) has won five of its last six games after starting the season 0-4.

Presbyterian went into the break leading 49-44 and pushed its advantage to 63-54 and held the lead until Hogan scored five straight points for an 85-84 advantage with 2:43 remaining in the game. A Hinton layup gave Jacksonville an 89-86 lead with 94 seconds left to play. Notae made four free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Davon Bell had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Presbyterian (4-5). Francois Lewis and Cory Hightower added 18 and 17 points respectively.

