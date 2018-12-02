Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Holiday Bowl Matchup

December 2, 2018 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

No. 20 Utah (9-4, Pac-12) vs Northwestern (8-5, Big Ten), Dec. 31, 7 p.m. EST

LOCATION: San Diego

TOP PLAYERS

Utah: LB Chase Hansen, team-high 114 tackles, including 22 for loss; five sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Northwestern: QB Clayton Thorson, 2,675 yards passing, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Utah: The Utes won the Pac-12 South before losing to Washington in the conference title game, 10-3.

Northwestern: The Wildcats won the Big Ten West before losing to Ohio State in the conference championship game, 45-24.

LAST TIME

Utah 42, Northwestern 0 (Sept. 26, 1981)

BOWL HISTORY

Utah: First appearance in the Holiday Bowl, 13th bowl appearance under coach Kyle Whittingham and 22nd bowl game overall.

Northwestern: First appearance in the Holiday Bowl, ninth bowl appearance in the last 11 seasons and 15th overall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize