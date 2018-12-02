Holiday Bowl Matchup

No. 20 Utah (9-4, Pac-12) vs Northwestern (8-5, Big Ten), Dec. 31, 7 p.m. EST

LOCATION: San Diego

TOP PLAYERS

Utah: LB Chase Hansen, team-high 114 tackles, including 22 for loss; five sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Northwestern: QB Clayton Thorson, 2,675 yards passing, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Utah: The Utes won the Pac-12 South before losing to Washington in the conference title game, 10-3.

Northwestern: The Wildcats won the Big Ten West before losing to Ohio State in the conference championship game, 45-24.

LAST TIME

Utah 42, Northwestern 0 (Sept. 26, 1981)

BOWL HISTORY

Utah: First appearance in the Holiday Bowl, 13th bowl appearance under coach Kyle Whittingham and 22nd bowl game overall.

Northwestern: First appearance in the Holiday Bowl, ninth bowl appearance in the last 11 seasons and 15th overall.

