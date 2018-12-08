Honor scores 30 pts and Fordham stuns Big 10 Rutgers 78-70

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman guard Nick Honor scored a career-high 30 points going 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the 3-point line and Fordham upset Rutgers 78-70 on Saturday.

The two teams remained even for most of the first half; Rutgers outscored Fordham 12-7 in the last five minutes of the half and led 31-26 at intermission.

Honor and Antwon Portley each converted layups out of the break and reduced the deficit to a point. Later, Ivan Raut buried a 3-pointer and followed it up with a 3-point play to push the Rams ahead 42-37 with 14:56 left.

Honor made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 49-42 before the Scarlet Knights outscored Fordham 14-5 in an eight-minute span. Issa Thiam made a pair of free throws, followed with a 3 and Rutgers led 56-54. Jalen Cobb’s jump shot knotted it before the 5-foot-10 Honor took over and sandwiched a pair 3-pointers around two fouls shots and Fordham led the rest of the way.

Rutgers finished shooting 10 of 22 from behind the arc compared to 4 of 16 for the Scarlet Knights.

Cobb scored 17 for Fordham (7-2) and Portley chipped in 10.

Eugene Omoruyi paced Rutgers (5-4) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Geo Baker scored 14 with six rebounds and six assists and Ron Harper Jr. added 10 for the Scarlet Knights.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Last year, the Scarlet Knights were beaten by Hartford and Stony Brook. Now they’ve added Fordham to their list of surprising defeats.

Fordham: It was the Rams’ first win over a Big Ten opponent since beating Northwestern, 63-60, on Dec. 22, 2001. Fordham so far has blunted early expectations and has started the season winning seven of its first nine games. The Rams were picked to finished last in the 14-team Atlantic 10.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Will travel to Seton Hall to face the Pirates on Saturday.

Fordham: Hosts NJIT on Tuesday night.

