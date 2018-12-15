Listen Live Sports

Hoover, Jackson score 18 each, Wofford routs UNC Asheville

December 15, 2018 9:11 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nathan Hoover and Cameron Jackson scored 18 points apiece and Wofford blew past UNC Asheville 92-49 on Saturday night.

Hoover was 7 for 10 from the field and made 4-of-5 3-pointers. Jackson had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Terriers (9-3). Tray Hollowell added 14 points.

Cress Worthy scored 12 points to lead UNC Asheville (1-9). DeVon Baker scored 11 points and Coty Jude added 10 points.

Fletcher Magee’s 3-pointer opened the scoring, Hoover added a 3 to make it 10-2 and Wofford never trailed. The Terriers hit nine of their 13 3s in the first half and led 52-22 at the break.

The Terriers are in the top 30 nationally in rebounding margin (17th), steals (21st) and assists (27th). They maintained that pace in all three categories, with a 35-20 rebounding advantage, 10 steals and 17 assists.

The Bulldogs lost all five starters from their 2017-18 team that went 21-13 and played in the NIT.

