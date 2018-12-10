Horford, Irving, Hayward, Baynes out for Celtics vs Pelicans

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics were without four key players against the New Orleans Pelicans, with stars Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward all out for the game.

Big man Aron Baynes was also out with a sprained ankle Monday night. Horford was nursing a sore left knee, Irving had a sore right shoulder, and Hayward was ill.

The four players combine to average more than 50 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists this season.

Daniel Theis and Terry Rozier each made his second start of the season. Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum also were in the starting lineup.

