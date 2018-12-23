Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Celtics, Box

December 23, 2018 8:20 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (103)

Batum 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 1-9 2-2 4, Zeller 2-4 1-2 5, Walker 8-15 2-2 21, Lamb 4-12 5-8 14, Bridges 1-6 0-0 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-7 1-1 7, Hernangomez 8-11 3-5 19, Monk 4-8 3-3 13, Graham 3-5 1-1 7, Parker 1-4 1-2 3, Bacon 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-88 19-26 103.

BOSTON (119)

Tatum 6-13 2-3 17, Morris 5-10 0-0 12, Horford 4-4 2-3 10, Irving 9-12 3-4 25, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 3-9 2-2 8, Ojeleye 2-4 0-0 5, Hayward 2-7 4-4 8, Theis 4-5 1-2 10, Yabusele 1-2 1-2 3, Williams III 2-3 2-2 6, Wanamaker 0-2 0-0 0, Rozier 3-10 3-3 9. Totals 43-86 20-25 119.

Charlotte 26 21 20 36—103
Boston 29 39 26 25—119

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 8-32 (Walker 3-8, Monk 2-6, Batum 1-2, Bridges 1-2, Lamb 1-6, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Williams 0-5), Boston 13-39 (Irving 4-6, Tatum 3-8, Smart 2-4, Morris 2-4, Theis 1-1, Ojeleye 1-3, Yabusele 0-1, Wanamaker 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Brown 0-4, Rozier 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 37 (Hernangomez 10), Boston 47 (Morris 8). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Graham, Lamb 5), Boston 30 (Rozier 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Boston 22. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

