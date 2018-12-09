Hornets-Knicks, Box

CHARLOTTE (119)

Batum 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 4-9 2-2 13, Zeller 5-5 2-2 12, Walker 8-20 5-5 25, Lamb 8-12 2-2 19, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3 4-4 8, Bridges 1-5 2-2 4, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 6-13 4-6 16, Monk 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 42-87 23-27 119.

NEW YORK (107)

Hezonja 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 1-5 0-0 3, Kanter 3-6 0-0 6, Mudiay 3-9 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 4-4 21, Knox 10-25 2-2 26, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Ntilikina 7-11 0-0 18, Lee 2-6 0-1 4, Dotson 6-8 0-0 12, Baker 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 44-93 6-7 107.

Charlotte 27 34 38 20—119 New York 24 23 31 29—107

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 12-34 (Walker 4-11, Williams 3-7, Batum 2-3, Monk 2-4, Lamb 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-1, Parker 0-1, Bridges 0-1), New York 13-26 (Ntilikina 4-4, Knox 4-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-5, Baker 1-1, Vonleh 1-3, Lee 0-1, Mudiay 0-4). Fouled Out_Ntilikina. Rebounds_Charlotte 42 (Zeller 7), New York 41 (Knox 15). Assists_Charlotte 19 (Walker 6), New York 28 (Vonleh 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, New York 25. Technicals_New York coach David Fizdale 2. A_18,602 (19,812).

