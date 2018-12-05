Hornets-Timberwolves, Box

CHARLOTTE (104)

Batum 7-17 1-1 18, Kidd-Gilchrist 4-10 0-0 9, Zeller 4-8 0-0 9, Walker 6-16 2-3 15, Lamb 6-18 4-5 18, Bridges 4-9 0-0 10, Kaminsky 4-7 0-0 10, Biyombo 0-0 1-2 1, Hernangomez 2-2 0-0 4, Parker 0-4 0-0 0, Monk 3-6 4-4 10, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Bacon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 12-15 104.

MINNESOTA (121)

Covington 6-9 4-4 17, Gibson 4-5 1-2 11, Towns 13-20 5-7 35, Teague 1-6 1-1 3, Wiggins 11-19 1-3 26, Nunnally 0-1 0-0 0, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 3-8 0-0 8, Dieng 2-4 1-1 5, Rose 8-15 0-2 16, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-89 13-20 121.

Charlotte 31 33 22 18—104 Minnesota 31 31 24 35—121

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 12-33 (Batum 3-6, Kaminsky 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Lamb 2-5, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2, Zeller 1-3, Walker 1-5, Monk 0-3), Minnesota 12-24 (Towns 4-5, Wiggins 3-5, Gibson 2-3, Saric 2-3, Covington 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Jones 0-1, Teague 0-1, Rose 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 40 (Lamb 11), Minnesota 50 (Towns 12). Assists_Charlotte 27 (Batum 8), Minnesota 34 (Teague 18). Total Fouls_Charlotte 15, Minnesota 15. Technicals_Kaminsky, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_11,248 (19,356).

