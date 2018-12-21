Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Horvath, Sherburne lead UMBC past D-III Hood College, 86-65

December 21, 2018 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Horvath tied his career high with 19 points and Joe Sherburne had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help UMBC beat Division-III Hood College 86-65 on Friday.

K.J. Jackson scored 10 points with five assists and two blocks and Sam Schwietz had seven points with a career-best 12 rebounds for UMBC. The Retrievers (7-6), who snapped a two-game skid, tied their season high with 13 3-pointers.

Michael Riley hit a 3 to give Hood a 25-24 lead midway through the first half but Ricky Council answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 20-4 run before UMBC took a 45-32 lead into the break. Mason Wang hit two 3s in an 11-0 run the pulled the Blazers within three with 13:29 to play but they made just one of their next 12 shots and the Retrievers scored 22 of the next 29 points — including 12 by Horvath — to make it 72-54 with four minutes left.

Riley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and Wang scored 14 for Hood.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency