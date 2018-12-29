Houston Baptist dominates Dallas Christian for 143-92 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Ian DuBose was 13 of 16 from the floor to total 29 points to lead Houston Baptist to its highest point total in 16 years as the Huskies rocked Dallas Christian 143-92 on Saturday afternoon.

Houston Baptist (4-7) will host Lamar on Wednesday to open Southland Conference play.

The Huskies shot 70 percent (57-82) from the floor while limiting Dallas Christian to 32-of-69 shooting (46 percent). The Crusaders knocked down 21 of 36 from distance with Houston Baptist making just 8 of 17 3-point attempts. HBU won the rebound battle 53-14 while scoring 94 points inside the paint.

Philip McKenzie was 9 of 12 from the floor for a career-best 22 points. Braxton Bonds just missed the second triple-double of his career as he posted 16 points to go with nine assists and eight rebounds. Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 17 points and Edward Hardt recorded his first double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jalon Gates added 19 points.

Hunter Bennett had 26 points and Chance Houston nailed 6 of 11 from distance for 24 points for Dallas Christian, a National Christian College Athletic Association school.

